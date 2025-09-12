NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,721 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 145.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,950,000 after acquiring an additional 250,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,192. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LH stock opened at $280.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.53 and a 200 day moving average of $250.94. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

