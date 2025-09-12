NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 36,631 Shares of FMC Corporation $FMC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 229.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,631 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 286.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,974 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,199.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 457,094 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 423,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,641,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,274,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FMC Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

