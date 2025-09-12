NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $122,302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,690,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $797.48 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $779.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $824.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.