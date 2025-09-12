NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 35,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of DAL opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

