NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,070,522.56. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $527,713.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,871 shares of company stock valued at $440,664,276. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $323.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

