NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 17,288 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 317,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 160,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

