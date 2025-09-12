NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 42,644 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 385.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Arete Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

JD.com Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of JD stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

