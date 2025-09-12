NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $2,656,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144,226 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kinetik and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinetik

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.