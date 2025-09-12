NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidus Investment Corporation $FDUS

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $2,740,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $21.51 on Friday. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 74.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

