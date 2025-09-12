NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 234.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4,203.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,580,000 after buying an additional 5,251,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $92,693,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,416,000 after buying an additional 2,206,017 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $75,435,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $79.77.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

