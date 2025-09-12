NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Carvana by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total value of $35,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,437,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,890,075,520.96. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,915.84. The trade was a 93.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,423,157 shares of company stock worth $856,602,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.47.

NYSE CVNA opened at $354.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.80 and its 200 day moving average is $289.02. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

