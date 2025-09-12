NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.72 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

