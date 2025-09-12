NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $637.36 million, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of -0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.