NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

