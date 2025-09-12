NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 890.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.83. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.36 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

