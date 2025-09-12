NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,512,000 after buying an additional 94,371 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,213,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 118.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after buying an additional 589,544 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

