NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.21 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

