NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares in the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth $140,067,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,546,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $26.16 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

