NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Diageo by 473.0% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $107.87.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

