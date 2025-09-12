NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 52,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.