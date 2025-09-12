NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

