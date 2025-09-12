NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

