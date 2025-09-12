NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,116,000 after purchasing an additional 585,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $125.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

