NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 15,491 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -191.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

