NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 24,213 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

