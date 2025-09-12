NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

