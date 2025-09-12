NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $152.47 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

