NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $3,621,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,919,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.