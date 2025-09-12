NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
PDD Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of PDD stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
