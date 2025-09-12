NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after buying an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,318,000 after buying an additional 2,040,011 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 271,123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 248,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 474,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

