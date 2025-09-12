NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 11,746 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

DFSU opened at $42.23 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

