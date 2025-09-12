NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 19,417 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
SUSC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $23.97.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.