NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 19,417 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SUSC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $23.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

