NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.3%

NUSC stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

