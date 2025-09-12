NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,579,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 411,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 1.8%

BHP Group stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.185 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.