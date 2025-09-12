NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 6,345 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 685,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,634,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 132,683 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,712,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $79.88.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

