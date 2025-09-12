NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 8,719 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

