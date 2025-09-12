NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE TEL opened at $212.80 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

