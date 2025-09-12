Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nordson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.23 and a 200-day moving average of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

