Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.63% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $403.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.