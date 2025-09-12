NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $210.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.