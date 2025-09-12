NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of NVR worth $117,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 21.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in NVR by 201.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $8,544.93 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,926.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,454.34.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $120.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

