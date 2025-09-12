Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $368.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $295.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

