Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

ORCL opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average is $189.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

