Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Melius Research Analyst Says

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Melius Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Melius Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

