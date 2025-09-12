Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Receives $138.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.0833.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

NYSE:OSK opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $144.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

