Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF $ICOW Stake Reduced by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 64,552 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 37,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 24.8%

BATS ICOW opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

