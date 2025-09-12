Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $138,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.53.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

