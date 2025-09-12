PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139,592 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

