PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 335,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 219,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded PicoCELA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.
PicoCELA Trading Up 1.1%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PicoCELA stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of PicoCELA at the end of the most recent quarter.
PicoCELA Company Profile
PicoCELA, Inc engages in the manufacturing, installation, and services for enterprise wireless mesh solutions. It also offers wireless multi-hop relay devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Furukawa on August 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
