Piper Sandler Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $330.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

